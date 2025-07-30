Verisk Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y

Verisk VRSK has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK shares have gained 6.8% in the year-to-date period against the 6.2% fall of the industry it belongs to and compared with 8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Quarterly Details of Verisk

Underwriting and Rating revenues registered year-over-year increases of 8.3% on a reported basis and 7.7% at organic constant currency (OCC) to $550 million, surpassing our estimate of $538.5 million. Claim revenues increased 6.6% on a reported basis and 8.3% at OCC to $223 million, and missed our estimate of $228.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA gained 11.9% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 9.7% an OCC basis to $445 million, surpassing our estimate of $427.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 57.6%, increasing from the year-ago quarter’s 55.4%.

Verisk exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $628.7 million compared with $1.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The long-term debt was $3.2 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

Net cash utilized from operating activities was $244.5 million. The free cash flow used during the quarter was $188.7 million. The company repurchased shares worth $100 million in the quarter and returned $63 million as dividends to shareholders.

VRSK’s 2025 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Verisk hiked the revenues view to $3.09-$3.12 billion from the $3.03-$3.08 billion provided in the preceding quarter. The company’s guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast is increased to $1.70-$1.74 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.67-$1.72 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 55-55.8%.

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth view is updated to $6.80-$7.00 from the $6.80-$7.10 provided in the previous quarter. The guided range is lower than the consensus mark of $7.05.

Verisk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increasing 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings were $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

