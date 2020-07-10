Verisk Announces Launch of Its Micro-BOP Insurance Program

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK announced the launch of its Micro-Businessowners (Micro-“BOP”) insurance program yesterday, aimed at helping insurers cover risks of small businesses.

It is a simpler version of the company’s Businessowners program, with specific focus on covering properties that are mobile in nature. The program covers business and personal properties in any location, such as homes or shared office spaces.

The move makes sense as small businesses do not always feel the need for or can afford commercial insurance but need to get themselves covered, especially under the current circumstances when they are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our new program enables insurers to meet the needs of today’s micro-businesses and begin relationships with them as they grow into larger businesses,” said William Mauro, vice president and head of commercial lines coverage for ISO, a Verisk business.

Notably, shares of Verisk have gained 15.9% year to date, compared with the 14.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 1.4% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.