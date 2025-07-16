Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Verisk will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Verisk, a global data analytics and technology provider, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 30, 2025, before markets open. The results will be available on the Verisk investor website, and the management team will hold a live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and business highlights. Interested individuals can join the webcast online or via designated phone numbers for U.S./Canada and international participants. A replay will be accessible for 30 days. Verisk supports the insurance industry with data analytics and technology to enhance efficiency, support underwriting and claims, address fraud, and manage global risks.

Potential Positives

Verisk will report its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The company will host a live audio webcast for stakeholders to discuss financial results and business highlights, enhancing engagement with investors.

Verisk's recognition as a Great Place to Work suggests a strong company culture that can help attract and retain top talent, which is vital for long-term success.

The press release emphasizes Verisk's role in empowering clients and enhancing resilience in various global risks, showcasing its relevance and commitment to significant societal issues.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Verisk report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Verisk will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access Verisk's financial results?

The financial results will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

What time is the live webcast for discussing the financial results?

The live audio webcast will be held on July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the live webcast of the financial discussion?

Interested parties can listen via the Verisk investor website or dial in at 1-800-715-9871 for U.S./Canada participants.

Will there be a replay available for the webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL G LISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,656 shares for an estimated $3,648,994 .

. NICHOLAS DAFFAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,838 shares for an estimated $3,354,144 .

. DAVID J. GROVER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,705 shares for an estimated $1,755,314

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $1,305,744 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $1,033,004 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,437 shares for an estimated $693,509 .

. ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $449,448.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 436 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

$VRSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRSK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $280.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $321.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $297.0 on 02/27/2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, before the market open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at



http://investor.verisk.com



.





Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at



http://investor.verisk.com



. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-800-715-9871 for U.S./Canada participants or 1-646-307-1963 for international participants.





A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S. and Canada participants using Conference ID #7219157.







About Verisk







Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by



Great Place to Work



and fosters an



inclusive culture



where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit



Verisk.com



and the



Verisk Newsroom



.



