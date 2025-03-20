Verisk and APCIA Report $170 Billion Estimated Net Income for U.S. Insurance Industry in 2024, Marking First Underwriting Gain in Four Years

Verisk and APCIA report a $170 billion net income for the insurance industry in 2024, with significant underwriting gains.

Quiver AI Summary

Verisk and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) announced that the U.S. insurance industry's net income for 2024 is estimated at $170 billion, with a more adjusted figure of $100 billion after accounting for substantial capital gains by one insurer. The sector reported a net underwriting gain of $24.8 billion, reversing the $21.8 billion loss from 2023, marking the first full-year gain since 2020, driven by premium increases aligning better with risk levels. Despite these gains, the industry faces significant challenges from natural disasters, particularly in property insurance, as 2024 saw high catastrophe claims fueled by events like Hurricane Milton. Personal auto insurance showed improvement but is still affected by inflation and legal issues. Overall, the industry's financial stability improved, with premiums rising to $926 billion and the policyholders' surplus increasing significantly. However, ongoing market challenges, especially in California regarding wildfire claims, continue to pose risks for the future.

Potential Positives

Full-year 2024 net income for the insurance industry is estimated at $170 billion, with an adjusted estimate of $100 billion when accounting for capital gains, highlighting strong financial performance.

The U.S. insurance industry reported a significant net underwriting gain of $24.8 billion in 2024, an improvement from a $21.8 billion loss in 2023, indicating a stabilization in the market.

Total premiums written increased by $75 billion to $926 billion in 2024, reflecting healthy growth in the insurance sector.

The combined ratio improved to 96.4 percent in 2024 from 101.6 percent in 2023, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability in the insurance market.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the insurance industry is still facing significant challenges, particularly in property coverages due to the increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophes, indicating ongoing market volatility.

It mentions that homeowners insurers are likely to report seven consecutive years of net underwriting losses, signaling a troubling trend for the market's stability.

The potential legislative changes in California, which could retroactively alter claims settlement standards, pose a serious risk to the homeowners insurance market already under distress.

FAQ

What was the estimated net income for the insurance industry in 2024?

The estimated net income for the insurance industry in 2024 was $170 billion, adjusted to $100 billion excluding capital gains.

How did underwriting gain change in 2024 compared to 2023?

The underwriting gain in 2024 was $24.8 billion, a significant improvement from the $21.8 billion loss in 2023.

What challenges does the insurance industry face in property coverages?

The industry faces challenges from natural catastrophes, including hurricanes and extreme weather events, impacting property coverage profitability.

How did personal auto insurance perform in 2024?

Personal auto insurance showed improvements due to necessary premium adjustments, but continues to face inflation and legal system issues.

What was the policyholders’ surplus at the end of 2024?

The policyholders' surplus increased to $1,082 billion at the end of 2024, up from $1,013 billion in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,201,889 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $1,017,618 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 900 shares for an estimated $254,663.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRSK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRSK forecast page.

$VRSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Motemaden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $279.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 09/24/2024

Full Release



JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Verisk



(Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, and



The American Property Casualty Insurance Association



(APCIA), the primary national trade association for home, auto and business insurers, today reported full-year 2024 net income for the insurance industry, which is estimated to be $170 billion. Adjusting for over $70 billion in capital gains realized by one insurer, full-year 2024 net income is estimated to be $100 billion.





According to key financial indicators for private U.S. property/casualty insurers, an underwriting gain of $24.8 billion in 2024 showed significant improvement compared to the underwriting loss of $21.8 billion recorded in 2023. This is the first full-year underwriting gain reported in four years. These improvements can be attributed to premium increases to better match levels of risk.





"While many of the loss drivers of 2023 persisted into 2024, the industry's ability to bring premiums closer to the requisite levels has led to an underwriting gain for the first time since 2020," said Saurabh Khemka, co-president of Underwriting Solutions at Verisk. "However, the broader market continues to face challenges, particularly in property coverages, where the impact of natural catastrophes remains a defining issue. The increasing frequency and severity of these events reflect shifting weather patterns and evolving risk landscapes, underscoring the growing complexity of underwriting in the property/casualty space. Last year marked the second worst year for catastrophic losses since 1950, with the vast majority of damages stemming from hurricane and convective storm activity. Most notably,



Hurricane Milton



, along with a series of late-season storms, drove fourth-quarter catastrophe claims to



surge 113 percent



higher than the same period in 2023, highlighting both the volatility and financial strain insurers face.”





Khemka added: “On a positive note, personal auto demonstrated improvements, primarily due to necessary premium adjustments within personal lines. While commercial auto premiums followed a similar trend, its growth rate did not match the levels seen in 2023. These shifts signal a market recalibrating in response to prolonged underwriting losses, but with ongoing uncertainty, carriers will need to balance pricing, risk selection and claims management strategies to sustain profitability. Looking ahead, insurers will continue to rely on technology that enhances data-driven decision making and underwriting accuracy.”









Premiums written:



Insurers wrote $926 billion in premiums during 2024, compared to $851 billion in 2023. Similarly, earned premiums grew 9.8 percent to $895 billion in 2024, compared to a 9.7 percent jump in 2023.



Insurers wrote $926 billion in premiums during 2024, compared to $851 billion in 2023. Similarly, earned premiums grew 9.8 percent to $895 billion in 2024, compared to a 9.7 percent jump in 2023.





Underwriting gain:



The estimated U.S. insurance industry net underwriting gain of $24.8 billion is a significant improvement over the $21.8 billion in net underwriting losses reported in 2023.



The estimated U.S. insurance industry net underwriting gain of $24.8 billion is a significant improvement over the $21.8 billion in net underwriting losses reported in 2023.





Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses



increased by 1.9 percent, compared to the 10.1 percent increase reported in 2023. The combined ratio, a crucial measure of profitability for insurers, improved to 96.4 percent in 2024 versus 101.6 percent in 2023.



increased by 1.9 percent, compared to the 10.1 percent increase reported in 2023. The combined ratio, a crucial measure of profitability for insurers, improved to 96.4 percent in 2024 versus 101.6 percent in 2023.





Surplus:



The policyholders’ surplus increased from $1,013 billion at the end of 2023 to $1,082 billion at the end of 2024.







“The property casualty insurance industry continued to stabilize in 2024, with a swing from close to a $22 billion net underwriting loss to a nearly $25 billion net underwriting gain. Net income for the year improved significantly as well, although roughly 40 percent resulted from the capital gains of unusual stock sales by a multinational conglomerate that owns several insurers,” said Robert Gordon, senior vice president, policy, research and international at APCIA. “By this time next year, homeowners insurers will have likely reported seven consecutive years of net underwriting losses, including record insured losses caused by the California wildfires this January. Personal auto insurance loss ratios improved in 2024 but continue to be impacted by rising inflation and legal system abuse, and proposed tariffs could result in an estimated additional $7-24 billion in annual auto insurance claims costs.”





Gordon continued: "Insurers significantly increased loss and loss adjustment reserves at the end of 2024 to reflect escalating adverse development resulting from worsening legal system abuse and social inflation. Insurers are also deeply concerned about the market impact of pressures in California to retroactively change claims settlement standards for contents and expand coverage standards for wildfire smoke in an already extremely distressed homeowners insurance market."







2H2024 Showed Improvements, Despite Cat Impacts







In the second half of 2024, the industry’s net underwriting gain increased to $21.0 billion, up from $3.8 billion in first half of the year and $1.7 billion in the same period of 2023.







The second half of 2024 was heavily impacted by Hurricanes Helene at the end of the third quarter and Milton at the beginning of the fourth quarter, while the second half of 2023 experienced below-average catastrophe activity.



The second half of 2024 was heavily impacted by Hurricanes Helene at the end of the third quarter and Milton at the beginning of the fourth quarter, while the second half of 2023 experienced below-average catastrophe activity.



Net written premiums increased by $29.8 billion in the second half of 2024, representing a growth of 6.9 percent compared to the previous year.



Net written premiums increased by $29.8 billion in the second half of 2024, representing a growth of 6.9 percent compared to the previous year.



The combined ratio improved from 99.1 percent in the second half of 2023 to 95.3 in the same period this year.







The preliminary 2024 property/casualty insurance industry results, as shown in the table below, represent consolidated estimates derived from annual statements submitted by insurers to insurance regulators. These results are based on approximately 97 percent of all business underwritten by private U.S. property/casualty insurers.

















Note:







The results above are based on annual statements filed with insurance regulators by private property/casualty insurers domiciled in the United States, including reinsurers, excess and surplus insurers, and domestic insurers owned by foreign parents, and excluding state funds for workers' compensation and other residual market insurers, the National Flood Insurance Program, and foreign insurers. The figures are consolidated estimates based on reports accounting for about 97 percent of all business written by U.S. property/casualty insurers. All figures are net of reinsurance unless otherwise noted and occasionally may not balance due to rounding.







###







About Verisk







Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities, and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by



Great Place to Work



and fosters an



inclusive culture



where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit



Verisk.com



and the



Verisk Newsroom



.







About APCIA







The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers, with a legacy dating back 150 years. APCIA members represent all sizes, structures, and regions-protecting families, communities, and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.