Verisk Analytics (WBAG:VRSK) Price Target Decreased by 12.97% to 222.09

The average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics (WBAG:VRSK) has been revised to € 222,09 / share. This is a decrease of 12.97% from the prior estimate of € 255,19 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 169,49 to a high of € 271,09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.28% from the latest reported closing price of € 259,10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.31%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 152,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,354K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 33.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,494K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,085K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 60.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,087K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 2.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.