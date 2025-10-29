Verisk Analytics Trims FY25 Revenue Outlook; Shares Tumble 8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, but trims annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.00 per share, but trimmed its revenues forecast to between $3.05 billion and $3.08 billion from the prior forecast between $3.09 billion and $3.13 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.99 per share on revenues of $3.12 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On October 22, 2025, the company's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of 45 cents per share of common stock issued and outstanding, payable on December 31, 2025, to holders of record as of December 15, 2025.

