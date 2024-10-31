Verisk Analytics price target raised to $301 from $285 at Baird

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to $301 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are modestly more positive following Q3 results, and though the investment view little changed, they see portfolio value as high-quality acyclical compounder, though positive characteristics seem reasonably well reflected in premium valuation.

