News & Insights

Stocks

Verisk Analytics price target raised to $301 from $285 at Baird

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to $301 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are modestly more positive following Q3 results, and though the investment view little changed, they see portfolio value as high-quality acyclical compounder, though positive characteristics seem reasonably well reflected in premium valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.