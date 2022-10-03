Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Verisk Analytics' (NASDAQ:VRSK) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Verisk Analytics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$7.5b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Verisk Analytics has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NasdaqGS:VRSK Return on Capital Employed October 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Verisk Analytics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Verisk Analytics' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 30% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Verisk Analytics can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 28% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than22% because total capital employed would be higher.The 22% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 28% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 109% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

