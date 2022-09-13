Verisk Analytics' (NASDAQ:VRSK) five-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 136% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 11% in the last three months.

Since it's been a strong week for Verisk Analytics shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Verisk Analytics achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 19%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:VRSK Earnings Per Share Growth September 13th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Verisk Analytics' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Verisk Analytics, it has a TSR of 141% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Verisk Analytics shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 5.4% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 13%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 19%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Verisk Analytics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

