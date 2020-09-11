Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VRSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $181.5, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $181.5, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.61 and a 55.65% increase over the 52 week low of $116.61.

VRSK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.12. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.69%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRSK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWP with an increase of 22.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRSK at 1.07%.

