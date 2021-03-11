Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $174.86, representing a -16.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.66 and a 49.95% increase over the 52 week low of $116.61.

VRSK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.6%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRSK as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FEVR with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRSK at 2.19%.

