Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $170.82, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $170.82, representing a -18.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.66 and a 7.32% increase over the 52 week low of $159.17.

VRSK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.3. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.02%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

