Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VRSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $226.66, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $226.66, representing a -2.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $231.57 and a 41.85% increase over the 52 week low of $159.79.

VRSK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.91%, compared to an industry average of 18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vrsk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRSK as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDCP with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRSK at 4.09%.

