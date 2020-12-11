Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VRSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $192.2, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRSK was $192.2, representing a -7.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $206.83 and a 64.82% increase over the 52 week low of $116.61.

VRSK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). VRSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports VRSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.88%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

