Verisk Analytics Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $61.2 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $141.8 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.8 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $630.4 million from $630.3 million last year.

