Verisk Analytics Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $132.2 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $146.2 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $676.8 million from $613.9 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $188.4 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $676.8 Mln vs. $613.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.