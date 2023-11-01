Verisk Analytics Inc. Q3 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released a profit for third quarter of $187.4 million

The company's bottom line came in at $187.4 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $189.4 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.2 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $677.6 million from $610.1 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $187.4 Mln. vs. $189.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $677.6 Mln vs. $610.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.63 - $2.66 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.