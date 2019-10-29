Verisk Analytics Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $32.9 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $166.0 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.1 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $652.7 million from $598.7 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $186.1 Mln. vs. $181.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $652.7 Mln vs. $598.7 Mln last year.

