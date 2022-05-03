Verisk Analytics Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $505.7 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $168.6 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.1 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $775.5 million from $726.1 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $505.7 Mln. vs. $168.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.13 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q1): $775.5 Mln vs. $726.1 Mln last year.

