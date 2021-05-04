Verisk Analytics Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $168.6 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $171.7 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.0 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $726.1 million from $689.8 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $203.0 Mln. vs. $194.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $726.1 Mln vs. $689.8 Mln last year.

