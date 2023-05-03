Verisk Analytics Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.3 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $505.7 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.4 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $651.6 million from $643.6 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $56.3 Mln. vs. $505.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $651.6 Mln vs. $643.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $2.59 - $2.63 Bln

