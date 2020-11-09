Verisk Analytics, Inc. Just Recorded A 18% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a pretty great week for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$197 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$703m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Verisk Analytics surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.12 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:VRSK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Verisk Analytics' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$2.96b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 12% to US$4.59. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.55 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$205, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Verisk Analytics analyst has a price target of US$227 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$172. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Verisk Analytics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Verisk Analytics'historical trends, as next year's 7.8% revenue growth is roughly in line with 9.1% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.1% per year. So although Verisk Analytics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$205, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Verisk Analytics going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Verisk Analytics you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.