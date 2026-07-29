Verisk Analytics Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $228.6 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $253.3 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $259.3 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $806.3 million from $772.6 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $228.6 Mln. vs. $253.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $806.3 Mln vs. $772.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.45 To $ 7.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.190 B To $ 3.240 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.