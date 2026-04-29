Verisk Analytics Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $234.2 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $232.3 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.0 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $782.6 million from $753.0 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $234.2 Mln. vs. $232.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $782.6 Mln vs. $753.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.45 To $ 7.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.190 B To $ 3.240 B

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