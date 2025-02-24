VERISK ANALYTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $VRSK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VERISK ANALYTICS ($VRSK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $748,347,296 and earnings of $1.63 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRSK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VERISK ANALYTICS Insider Trading Activity

VERISK ANALYTICS insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. GROVER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,417 shares for an estimated $1,742,600

BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,358 shares for an estimated $669,389 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $567,200 .

. ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $222,488.

VERISK ANALYTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of VERISK ANALYTICS stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERISK ANALYTICS Government Contracts

We have seen $26,246,422 of award payments to $VRSK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VERISK ANALYTICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

