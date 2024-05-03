Verisk Analytics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRSK

In trading on Friday, shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $236.63, changing hands as high as $237.44 per share. Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRSK's low point in its 52 week range is $205.70 per share, with $251.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.49. The VRSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

