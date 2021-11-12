Verisk Analytics, Ball Partner to Develop Advanced Analytics for Energy Markets

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (VRSK) subsidiary Wood Mackenzie has signed an agreement with the aerospace segment of Ball Corp. (BLL) for the development of advanced analytics for the energy markets.

New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and risk assessment firm with customers in insurance, natural resources, financial services, government, and risk management sectors.

Wood Mackenzie runs a network of in-field monitors and provides alternative energy data to the commodity and energy industries. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Meanwhile, Ball, which is headquartered in Colorado, provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries.

Details of the Agreement

As part of the agreement, data from Wood Mackenzie’s network of in-field monitors and Ball Aerospace’s satellite data analytics will come together to provide a view of the natural resources sector almost in real-time.

Management Comments

The VP of Innovation and Head of the Innovation & Analytics Lab at Wood Mackenzie, Devin Geoghegan, said, “In partnership with Ball, we plan to develop a suite of market-leading datasets and analytics products that will provide significant additional value for customers.”

The Vice-President and General Manager of Systems Engineering Solutions at Ball Aerospace, Steve Smith, said, “This collaboration with the team at Wood Mackenzie offers an opportunity to extend our expertise in remote sensing and data analytics to new applications.”

Wall Street’s Take on Ball

Recently, BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Hold rating on Ball with a price target of $87 (5.1% downside potential).

The analyst expects the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Analyst Recommendation on Ball

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 8 Holds. The average Ball price target of $99.78 implies nearly 9% upside potential. Shares have gained 4.4% over the past six months.

Risk Analysis of Ball

According to TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Ball is at risk mainly from two factors: Macro & Political and Finance & Corporate, which account for 27% and 23%, respectively, of the total 30 risks identified for the stock.

Under the Macro & Political risk category, the company has eight risks, and under the Finance & Corporate category, there are seven risks. The details of these risks can be found on the TipRanks website.

Wall Street’s Take on Verisk

On November 8, BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber reiterated a Hold rating on Verisk with a price target of $216 (1.4% upside potential).

The analyst expects the company to post EPS of $1.25 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Analyst Recommendation on Verisk

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Verisk Analytics price target of $234 implies nearly 10% upside potential. Shares have gained 23.8% over the past six months.

