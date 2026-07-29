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Verisk Acquires McKenzie Intelligence Services For Catastrophe Analytics

July 29, 2026 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, has acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a geospatial intelligence and event response company specializing in real-time catastrophe and conflict event analysis.

The acquisition extends Verisk's capabilities in Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotion and political violence risk analytics. Under the deal, MIS will integrate its real-time geospatial intelligence with Verisk's catastrophe models, risk analytics, and claims solutions, providing clients with a more comprehensive view of unfolding events.

MIS will join Verisk's Catastrophe and Risk Solutions division, complementing Verisk Maplecroft's expertise in monitoring external risks across operations, supply chains, and investments. This integration enables clients to prepare earlier, respond faster, and make more confident decisions when events occur.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Verisk's financial results, the company added.

In the pre-market hours, VRSK is trading at $214.00, up 0.82 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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