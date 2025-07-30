Verisk To Acquire AccuLynx For $2.35 Bln To Expand Insurance Claims Tech Ecosystem

Markets
(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AccuLynx for $2.35 billion, funded through committed debt and cash on hand.

The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2025.

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Verisk's revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin, and become accretive to adjusted earnings per share by the end of 2026.

The acquisition is intended to enhance Verisk's network capabilities across the insurance claims and restoration ecosystem.

The acquisition aims to streamline workflows and enhance data connectivity across the insurance claims and restoration ecosystem.

The deal combines Verisk's property estimating tools with AccuLynx's end-to-end SaaS platform, driving synergies, efficiency, and value for insurers, contractors, and policyholders.

AccuLynx is a SaaS platform that offers end-to-end business management workflow solutions for residential property contractors, particularly in the roofing sector.

In the pre-market trading, Verisk Analytics is 1.75% higher $299.20 on the Nasdaq.

