VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has remained stable with the year-ago reported figure of $1.38 per share.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $340 million, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from solid growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. A recovering global economy on the back of an avant-garde, critical Internet infrastructure might have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



VeriSign ended third-quarter 2021 with 172.1 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 5.1% year over year. The company processed 10.7 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Per VeriSign’s latest The Domain Name Industry Brief report, domain name registrations decreased 6.1 million or 1.6% year over year to 364.6 million across all top-level domains at the end of third-quarter 2021. Domain name registrations decreased 2.7 million or 0.7% sequentially.



However, escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s fourth-quarter operating margin.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: VeriSign’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +65.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current-year earnings has increased from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share in the past 60 days. SRTS shares have surged 96.7% in the past year. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 108.1%, on average.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Monolithic Power Systems has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward in the past 60 days. MPWR shares have returned 4.7% in the past year. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE will report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.34% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Alpine Income Property Trust has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 2% upward in the past 60 days. PINE shares have gained 10% in the past year. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.