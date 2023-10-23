VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

VeriSign, Inc VRSN is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.74 per share and $373.8 million, suggesting increases of 10.1% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.

The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in all the last four quarters, the average beat being 5.2%.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. It is expected to have gained from growing Internet consumption globally. The company’s efforts to expand its critical infrastructure to tap the growing demand for DNS navigation services in industries like commerce, education and healthcare bode well.

VRSN ended second-quarter 2023 with 174.4 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 0.1% year over year. Our estimate for domain name base for the third quarter is pegged at 175.6 million, representing a rise of 0.8% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the company processed 10.2 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for new domain name registrations for the third quarter is pegged at 9.6 million.

Also, escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s third-quarter operating margin on a year-over-year basis.

What Does the Zacks Model Say

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.

VRSN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Cummins CMI will release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cummin’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $4.70 per share and $8.19 billion, respectively. Shares of CMI have gained 1% in the past year.

Oshkosh Corporation OSK will release third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oshkosh’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.18 per share and $2.46 billion, respectively. Shares of OSK have gained 6.7% in the past year.

Pinterest PINS has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #1. PINS is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 21 cents per share and $742.3 million, respectively. Pinterest shares have gained 18.1% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.