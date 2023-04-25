VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

VeriSign, Inc VRSN is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.64 per share and $371.2 million, suggesting increases of 14.5% and 7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.



The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in all the last four quarters, the average beat being 4%.

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. It is expected to have gained from growing Internet consumption globally. The company’s efforts to expand its critical infrastructure to tap the growing demand for DNS navigation services in industries like commerce, education and healthcare bode well.



VRSN ended fourth-quarter 2022 with 173.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 0.2% year over year.



However, VeriSign’s new units’ growth is likely to have been affected by several factors including lower first-time renewal rates, unfavorable year-over-year comparisons, uncertainty related to global macroeconomic conditions and relative weakness in registrations from China.



In the last reported quarter, the company processed 9.7 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Also, escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s first-quarter operating margin on a year-over-year basis.

