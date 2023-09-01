VeriSign (VRSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VeriSign (VRSN) closed at $205.15, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet infrastructure services provider had lost 0.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VeriSign as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $373.79 million, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of +12.5% and +4.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VeriSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% higher within the past month. VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VeriSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.13.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.