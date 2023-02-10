VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

VeriSign VRSN reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The company had reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the prior year quarter.



Revenues jumped 8.5% year over year to $369 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.



VeriSign expects 2023 revenues between $1.485 billion and $1.505 billion. The company’s domain name base’s growth is expected to remain flat to up 2.5%.

VeriSign, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

VRSN ended the reported quarter with 173.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 0.2% year over year.



The company processed 9.7 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.6 million in the year-ago quarter. VeriSign saw a decrease in new units in the fourth quarter due to many factors, which included lower first-time renewal rates, unfavorable year-over-year comparisons, uncertainty related to global macroeconomic conditions and relative weakness in 2022 registrations from China.



The final .com and .net renewal rate for third-quarter 2022 was 73.7% compared with 75% in the year-ago quarter. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.



The company expects the renewal rate for fourth-quarter 2022 to be around 73.2% compared with 74.8% in the year-ago quarter.



The company also announced that it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale fee for each new and renewal .com domain name registration from $8.97 to $9.59, with effect from Sep 1.



VeriSign’s research and development expenses increased 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $21.5 million.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 7.5% year over year to $51.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 14%.



Operating income was $245.5 million, up 10.5% year over year. The operating margin expanded 120 bps to 66.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $980 million, unchanged as of Sep 30, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities was $217 million in the fourth quarter compared with $206 million in the previous-year quarter. Free cash flow was $209 million in the reported quarter.



In the fourth quarter, Verisign repurchased 1.1 million shares for $212 million. For full year, the company repurchased 5.5 million shares worth $1.03 billion. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had shares worth $859 million remaining under buyback authorization.

2023 Guidance

GAAP operating income is now expected to between $0.985 billion and $1.005 billion. Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $35-$45 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology space may also consider stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Super Micro Computer SMCI. While Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Super Micro Computer carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, up 1.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.



Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have gained 7.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share, rising 2.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.



Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 32% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $10.68 per share, up 11.5% in the past 60 days.



Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 7.8%. Shares of SMCI have gained 125.6% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.