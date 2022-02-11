VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

VeriSign VRSN reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3% and increasing 16.5% year over year.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of $2.97 per share compared with $1.38 per share reported in the year ago quarter. GAAP earnings for fourth quarter of 2021 included a recognition of a deferred income tax benefit related to the transfer of certain non-US intellectual property between subsidiaries which increased earnings per share by $1.49.



Revenues jumped 6.3% year over year to $340.3 million and came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

VeriSign, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 173.4 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 5% year over year.



The company processed 10.6 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter. The final .com and .net renewal rate for third-quarter 2021 stood at 75% as against 73.7% in the year-ago quarter.



The company expects the renewal rate for fourth-quarter 2021 to be around 74.8% compared with 73.5% in the year-ago quarter.



The company also added that it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale fee for each new and renewal .com domain name registration from $8.39 to $8.97, with effect taking place from Sep 1, 2022.

VeriSign’s research and development (R&D) expenses increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $20.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses were unchanged at 6.1%.



General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 3.4% year over year to $36.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A expenses declined 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.6%.



Sales and marketing expenses (S&M) decreased 8.9% year over year to $11.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses declined 50 bps year over year to 3.5%.



Operating income was $222.1 million, up 8.6% year over year. The operating margin expanded 140 bps to 65.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were approximately $1.21 billion compared with $1.19 billion in Sep 30, 2021.



Cash flow from operating activities was $206 million in the fourth quarter compared with $260 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $193 million in the reported quarter compared with $245 million in the previous quarter.



For 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $807.2 million compared with $730.2 million in the previous year. Free cash flow was $754 million for 2021.



For the fourth quarter, Verisign repurchased 0.8 million shares for $182 million. For 2021, VeriSign repurchased 3.3 million shares for $700 million. The company authorized an additional $705 million to a total repurchase authorization of $1 billion. The share repurchase has no expiration date.

2022 Guidance

VeriSign’s domain name base is expected to increase between 2.5% and 4.5%.



VeriSign expects full-year revenues between $1.42 billion and $1.44 billion. GAAP operating margin is expected in the 64.5-65.5% range.



Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $40-$50 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Cadence Design Systems CDNS. While Apple sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Broadcom and Cadence carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $33.03 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.41%. Shares of Broadcom have increased 25.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.15 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 27.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence 2021 earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 18.2%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11%. Shares of CDNS have returned 2.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.