VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Domain Name Registrations Rise 2.5% Y/Y

VeriSign VRSN announced that domain name registrations increased 8.9 million or 2.5% year over year across all top-level domains (TLDs) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sequentially, domain name registrations were up 0.2% to 359.8 million.

The company continues to benefit from healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. For 2023, the company expects the domain name base growth rate to fall 1% to rise 1% due to continued uncertainty and weakness related to China. China-based registrar demand has been weakening due to volatile economic conditions and a stringent regulatory environment coupled with unfavorable foreign currency movement and retail pricing adjustment.

In the fourth quarter, the .com and .net TLDs decreased 1 million domain name registrations, or 0.6% year over year, to 172.7 million. Also, the .com and .net domain name bases totaled 159.6 million and 13.1 million domain name registrations, respectively, for the quarter that ended on Dec 31, 2023.

The company processed 9 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 9.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

The final .com and .net renewal rates for third-quarter 2023 were 73.5% compared with 73.7% in the year-ago quarter. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter. Management expects the renewal rate for fourth-quarter 2023 to be around 73.1% compared with 73.3% in the year-ago quarter.

VeriSign is a leading provider of domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure. The company continues to expand its critical infrastructure to tap the growing demand for DNS navigation services in industries like commerce, education and healthcare.

VeriSign announced that from Sep 1, 2024, it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale price for .net domain names by 67 cents to $10.26 from $9.59.

VeriSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of VRSN have lost 5.1% against the sub-industry's growth of 17.5% in the past year.



