VeriSign (VRSN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

VeriSign VRSN reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and increased 12.9% year over year. Our estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at $1.57 per share.



Revenues jumped 6.8% year over year to $356.9 million and came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. We projected revenues to be $357 million for the third quarter.



However, VeriSign tweaked its full-year guidance due to uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability. VeriSign expects full-year revenues between $1.418 billion and $1.426 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $1.415-$1.43 billion. VeriSign’s domain name base’s growth is now expected to be between 0.25% and 1% as against the earlier expected range of 0.5-1.5%

VeriSign, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 174.2 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 1.2% year over year.



The company processed 9.9 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.7 million in the year-ago quarter. VeriSign saw a decrease in new units in the third quarter due to many factors, which included unfavorable year-over-year comparisons, uncertainty related to global macroeconomic conditions and relative weakness in 2022 registrations from China.



The final .com and .net renewal rate for second-quarter 2022 stood at 73.8% against 75.4% in the year-ago quarter. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.



The company expects the renewal rate for third-quarter 2022 to be around 73.8%, compared to 75% in the year-ago quarter.



VeriSign’s research and development expenses increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $21 million.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 7.7% year over year to $49.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses expanded 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 13.8%.



Operating income was $236.8 million, up 7% year over year. The operating margin expanded 20 bps to 66.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $980 million compared with $997 billion as of Jun 30.



Cash flow from operating activities was $262 million in the third quarter compared with $145 million in the previous-year quarter. Free cash flow was $255 million in the reported quarter compared with $138.7 million in the previous-year quarter.



In the third quarter, Verisign repurchased 1.5 million shares for $275 million. The company increased the repurchase authorization by another $803 million taking the total count to $1 billion under repurchase authorization as of Oct 27, 2022.

2022 Guidance

GAAP operating margin is now expected in the 65.75-66.25% range compared with the earlier guidance of 65.25-66.25%. The company’s ongoing focus on cost containment is likely to act as a tailwind.



Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $30-$35 million compared with the previous expectation of $30-$40 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Pure Storage PSTG, Blackbaud BLKB and Aspen Technology AZPN. Pure Storage and Aspen currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Blackbaud carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, up 24.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.



Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have gained 11.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 3%.



Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 8.5%. Shares of BLKB have lost 26.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.2%.



AZPN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 19.3%. Shares of AZPN have gained 50.5% in the past year.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.