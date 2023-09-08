VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Domain Name Registrations Rise 1.2% Y/Y

VeriSign VRSN announced that domain name registrations increased 4.3 million or 1.2% year over year across all top-level domains (TLDs) in the second quarter of 2023. Sequentially, domain name registrations were up 0.5% to 356.6 million.

The company continues to benefit from healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. For 2023, the company expects domain name base growth rate to be flat to rise 1% due to continued uncertainty and weakness related to China. The domain name base growth was projected to be between 0.5% and 2.25%.

In the second quarter, the .com and .net TLDs increased 0.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.1% year over year to 174.4 million. Also, the .com and .net domain name bases totaled 161.3 million and 13.1 million domain name registrations, respectively, for the quarter that ended on Jun 30, 2023.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and Consensus

VeriSign, Inc. price-consensus-chart | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

The company processed 10.2 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the second quarter, the final .com and .net renewal rate for first-quarter 2023 was 75.5% compared with 75.9% in the year-ago quarter. Management expects the renewal rate for second-quarter 2023 to be around 73.4% compared with 73.8% in the year-ago quarter.

VeriSign marginally lowered the higher end of its revenue guidance. Management now expects 2023 revenues between $1.49 billion and $1.50 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $1.49-$1.505 billion.

VeriSign provides Internet infrastructure services that include domain name registry services and infrastructure assurance services. The company continues to expand its critical infrastructure to tap the growing demand for DNS navigation services in industries like commerce, education and healthcare.

The company announced that from Feb 1, 2024, it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale price for .net domain names by 99 cents to $10.91 from $9.92.

VeriSign currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of VRSN have gained 10.9% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 13.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Woodward and Aspen Technology presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days to $4.15.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 37.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.