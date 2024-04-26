VeriSign (VRSN) Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y, '24 Revenue View Tweaked

VeriSign VRSN reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92. The company had reported EPS of $1.70 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues jumped 5.5% year over year to $384 million.

VeriSign, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Details

VRSN ended the reported quarter with 172.5 million .com and .net domain name registrations, down 1.3% year over year.

The company processed 9.5 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The final .com and .net renewal rates for fourth-quarter 2023 were 73.2% compared with 73.3% in the year-ago quarter. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Management expects the renewal rate for first-quarter 2024 to be around 74% compared with 75.5% in the year-ago quarter.

VeriSign’s research and development expenses increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter to $24.8 million.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $51.5 million.

Operating income was $259 million, up 7.3% year over year. Operating margin expanded 120 bps to 67.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, VRSN’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $731.8 million compared with $926.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities was $257.3 million in the first quarter compared with $259 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $254 million in the reported quarter.

In the first quarter, Verisign repurchased 1.3 million shares for $260 million. The available amount under Verisign's share repurchase program is $860 million.

2024 Guidance

Management now expects 2024 revenues between $1.555 billion and $1.570 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.560 billion-$1.580 billion. VRSN’s domain name base’s growth is now expected to decline 1.75% to rise 0.25% compared with the previous guidance of a fall of 1% to a rise of 1%.

GAAP operating income is now expected to be between $1.047 billion and $1.062 billion. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $30-$40 million.

Performance of Other Companies

A few other stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Pinterest PINS and Arista Networks ANET. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2024 EPS has increased 9.9% in the past 60 days to $3.89. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.3%.

Badger Meter’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.7%. BMI shares have risen 35.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.7% in the past 60 days to $1.34. PINS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20.1%.

Pinterest’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 37.4%. Shares of PINS have gained 13% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.4% in the past 60 days to $7.49. ANET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 13.3%. Shares of ANET have gained 62.7% in the past year.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.