VeriSign (VRSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

VeriSign (VRSN) closed at $190.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The internet infrastructure services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 1.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VeriSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $388 million, up 6.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VeriSign. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VeriSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VeriSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.28. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.28 for its industry.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.