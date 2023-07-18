VeriSign (VRSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VeriSign (VRSN) closed at $215.46, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet infrastructure services provider had lost 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VeriSign as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $372.02 million, up 5.72% from the year-ago period.

VRSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.74% and +4.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VeriSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. VeriSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note VeriSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

