Verisign Stock Has Outperformed The Broader Markets Since 2017- Here's Why

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) stock price has gained 61% from around $114 at 2017 end to $184 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed an 18% rise in revenues which, despite an 8% rise in the outstanding share count, positively impacted the company’s revenue per share. Due to this, the company’s stock price has risen, and it has outperformed the S&P 500, which returned around 50% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Verisign Stock Moved: VRSN Stock Has Gained 61% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) VRSN’s Total Revenue has risen 18% from $1.2 billion in FY 2017 to $1.4 billion currently

Verisign’s total revenue has risen steadily from $1.2 billion in FY ’17 to $1.3 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands even higher at around $1.4 billion.

Verisign operates a diverse array of network infrastructure and is a leading domain name provider. The company also offers a wide range of security services.

The company operates in only one reportable segment and sales have been rising steadily and consistently every year over the past decade.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 9% from $11.62 in FY 2017 to $12.64 currently

VRSN’s revenue rose from $1.2 billion in FY 2017 to $1.4 billion currently, and the outstanding share count rose from 100.3 million in FY 20217 to around 108.6 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen around 9% from $11.62 in FY ’17 to $12.64 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for VRSN rose initially from 10.3x in 2017 to 20x by 2021 end, but has pulled back to 14.6x currently, still higher than its 2017 level

VRSN’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 20x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for its products, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 14.6x.

