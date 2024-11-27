News & Insights

VeriSign renews deal with ICANN, DOC agreement still outstanding, says Citi

November 27, 2024 — 11:25 am EST

VeriSign (VRSN) announced that it has entered into the renewal of the .com registry agreement with ICANN, with no changes to the provision governing the price VeriSign charges for domain names, which is a positive step, Citi tells investors in a research note. However, the firm notes that the renewal of the cooperative agreement with the DOC still remains outstanding, and that contract’s renewal is the more important factor for VeriSign’s pricing terms. The firm made no change to its Buy rating or $210 price target

