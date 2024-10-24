VeriSign raises FY24 revenue view to $1.54B-$1.59B from $1.55B-$1.56B

Consensus $1.56B. Sees FY24 operating income $1.54B-$1.59B. Sees FY24 capital expenditures $25M-$35M. Backs FY24 tax rate view 21%-24%. Says China weakness persists. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

