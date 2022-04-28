Verisign Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $157.5 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $150.4 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $346.9 million from $323.6 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $157.5 Mln. vs. $150.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $346.9 Mln vs. $323.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.