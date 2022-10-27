Verisign Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $169.5 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $156.6 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $356.9 million from $334.3 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $169.5 Mln. vs. $156.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $356.9 Mln vs. $334.3 Mln last year.

