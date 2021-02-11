Verisign Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $157.31 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $148.33 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $320.28 million from $310.54 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $157.31 Mln. vs. $148.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $320.28 Mln vs. $310.54 Mln last year.

