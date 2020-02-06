Verisign Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $148.33 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $182.39 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.95 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $310.54 million from $307.45 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $153.95 Mln. vs. $191.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $310.54 Mln vs. $307.45 Mln last year.

