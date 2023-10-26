Verisign Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $188.5 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $169.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $376.3 million from $356.9 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $188.5 Mln. vs. $169.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q3): $376.3 Mln vs. $356.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.