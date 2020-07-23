Markets
Verisign Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $152.48 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $147.53 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $314.37 million from $306.29 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $152.48 Mln. vs. $147.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $314.37 Mln vs. $306.29 Mln last year.

